Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 24

As many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra.
According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state has climbed to 1,39,010 including 69,631 recovered patients and 6531 deaths.
As the number of Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday, the state government effected a major bureaucratic shake-up by transferring four civic bodies chiefs in theregion's worst-hit Thane district, an official said here.
They include Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal who has been replaced by another IAS officer Dr. Vipin Sharma.
Thane - with 26,506 cases and 751 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.
Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur Abhijit Bangar has been posted as the new Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, replacing Annasaheb Misal.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Amedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
21) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
22) Digha, Namdev Wadi
23) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
