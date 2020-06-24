Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 24

As many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra.

According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state has climbed to 1,39,010 including 69,631 recovered patients and 6531 deaths.

As the number of Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday, the state government effected a major bureaucratic shake-up by transferring four civic bodies chiefs in theregion's worst-hit Thane district, an official said here.

They include Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal who has been replaced by another IAS officer Dr. Vipin Sharma.

Thane - with 26,506 cases and 751 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur Abhijit Bangar has been posted as the new Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, replacing Annasaheb Misal.