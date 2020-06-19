Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 19

Navi Mumbai on Thursday recorded 202 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,391 cases. Nine deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 138.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra notched the highest single-day spike of 3,752 Covid-19 cases, over a month after the previous high of 3,607 on May 11, while deaths came down to 100, down from the peak of 178 recorded on June 15.

With this, the state's death toll climbed to 5,751 and total cases shot up to 1,20,504 till date, with a recovery rate of 50.49 per cent. For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and 3K plus figures of new patients.