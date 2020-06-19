Mumbai

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 19

Navi Mumbai on Thursday recorded 202 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,391 cases. Nine deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 138.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra notched the highest single-day spike of 3,752 Covid-19 cases, over a month after the previous high of 3,607 on May 11, while deaths came down to 100, down from the peak of 178 recorded on June 15.

With this, the state's death toll climbed to 5,751 and total cases shot up to 1,20,504 till date, with a recovery rate of 50.49 per cent. For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and 3K plus figures of new patients.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet

9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul

10) Indiranagar

11) Sec-21 Turbhe,

12) Sec-22, Turbhe

13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store

15) Sec-20, Turbhe

16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan

19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

20) Airoli gaon

23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale

24) Digha, Namdev Wadi

25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha

