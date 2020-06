Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 19

Thane district recorded 840 cases and 30 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 18,633 and toll to 625. At least 164 cases were detected in Thane city, while 68 persons tested positive in Mira-Bhayandar, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, 67 of them in Mumbai alone. The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751.