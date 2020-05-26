Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 26

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667, while 60 more patients died due to the infection - 38 of them in Mumbai - taking the state's toll to 1,695, said a state health department official.

Monday was another day when Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus in the country, registered more than 2,000 new cases. The death toll in Mumbai crossed the 1,000- mark.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 40,438 cases and 1,154 deaths.

Panvel Municipal Corporation said that so far 318 have tested positive out of which 137 are active cases and 167 have recovered so far. 14 people have succumbed to the virus, PM said.