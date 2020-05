Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 26

With 343 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district mounted to 6,044 on Monday.

With 11 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of the fatalities rose to 183. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667, while 60 more patients died due to the infection - 38 of them in Mumbai - taking the state's toll to 1,695.

Monday was another day when Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus in the country, registered more than 2,000 new cases. The death toll in Mumbai crossed the 1,000- mark.