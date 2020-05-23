Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 23

Maharashtra recorded 2,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far, taking the overall tally in the state to 44,582, health officials said.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 1,751 new cases were found in the state capital Mumbai.

With 63 COVID-19 patients dying, 27 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 1,517.

On the other hand, 857 patients recovered and were sent home taking the total number of persons discharged from hospitals to 12,583, state officials said.

Out of 63 deaths, 27 were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune, eight from Jalgaon, five from Solapur, three from Vasai-Virar, three from Aurangabad city, two from Satara and one each from Malegaon, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Nagpur.

In the overall figures so far, Mumbai alone accounts for 27,251 cases and 909 deaths.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region which comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 34,107 positive cases and 1,027 deaths so far.

There are 1,949 containment zones in the state.

4,69,276 people are in home quarantine and 28,430 in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases: 44,582, new cases 2,940, deaths 1,517, active cases 30,482, discharged 12,583 and samples tested 3,32,777.

Here's the full list of containment zones issued by Panvel Municipal Corporation:

Kamothe

Kamothe All Sectors.( Except MGM Hospital and Industrial Area.) Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13. Kamothe Sector 19, Shirkhar Complex Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana, Kamothe Sector 34, Ravi Ratan Corner. Kamothe Sector 10, Vikram Tower, Plot No. A- 205. Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building, Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas. Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS, Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency Kamothe Sector 11, NandKrupa CHS. Kamothe Sector 21, Gauri- Shankar Society, Plot No. 186. Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS. Kamothe Sector 36, Shidhivinayak, Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS Kamothe Sector 8, Pushapak Ganga CHS, Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex Kamothe Sector 20, Shidhivinayak Complex Kamothe Sector 11, Kurn Recidency, Plot No. 47. Kamothe Sector 09, Sat Prathana, Plot No. 29. Kamothe Sector 21, Royal Height Building, Plot No. 198/ 199, Kamothe Sector 34, Om Sai Darshan, Plot No. 141/ 145. Kamothe Sector 10, Satyam Platainun CHS, Plot No. 43 Kamothe Sector 36, Krishna Appartment, Plot No. 10. Kamothe Sector 11, Krushna Apartment, Plot No. 35. Kamothe Sector 34, Mansarovar Complex. Kamothe Sector 10, Sai Pratima CHS, Plot No..34. Kamothe Sector 12, Sal Dham, Plot no 73, Kamothe Sector 6, Sarin Sangam Apartment Kamothe Sector 35, Plot No. 83, Sankalp CHS, Kamothe Sector 06, C-wing, Shitaldhara Complex. Kamothe Sector 24, Plot-12/D, Sky Gold Appartment Kamothe Village , Sector 14, Plot-18/19, Mira Prabhu Niwas. Kamothe Sector 18, Plot No.50,63,64,65 Silver Star CHS Kamothe Sector 11, Plot No. 29, Asiana Complex. Kamothe Sector 11, Vasant Park CHS, V-wing Kamothe Sector 11, Sal Krupa CHS, Plot No. 55. Kamothe Sector 18, Tirupati Enclave Society, Plot NO. 40. Kamothe Sector 09, Shivs'agar Society, B-Wing, Plot No. 16. Kamothe Sector 05, Maruthi dham, A-wing, Plot No. 11. Kamothe Sector 36, Suraj Complex, C-wing, Plot No. 21. Kamothe Sector 35, Athary Building, A-wing, Plot No. 45. Kamothe Sector 06, Anant Vatikak, E-wing, Plot No. 22. Kamothe Sector 08, Mahavir Vastu, D-wing, Plot No. 09. Kamothe Sector 17, Ridhi-Sidhi Darshan Society, 13-wing, Plot No. 34. Kamothe Sector 14, Lake View Society, Plot No. 37. Kamothe Sector 06-A, Vijaydeep Appartment, A-Wing, Plot No. 15 Kamothe Sector 14, Vista Corner Society, Plot No. 08-D. Kamothe Sector 10, Shree Ashthavinayak Krupa Society, Plot No. 0 Kamothe Sector 35, Sal Sagar Society, A-wing, Plot No. 03. Kamothe Sector 22, Tirupati CHS, Plot No. 21. Kamothe Sector 16, prem Pride CHS, Plot No. 08-A. Kamothe Sector 11, Mahadev Patil Building, Plot No. 03. Kamothe Sector 01,Varadvinayk CHS, Plot No. 10. Kamothe Sector 08, Anirudh Astha Society, Plot No.15. Kamothe Sector 10, Maruti Enclave, B-wing, Plot No. 48. Kamothe Sector 16, Suraj Sadan CHS, Plot No. 11, Kamothe Sector 05, Star A-01 Building , Plot No.40. Kamothe Sector 06, Snehar Appartment, C-wing, Plot No. 07. Kamothe Sector 18, Hari Om Complex, A-wing, Plot No. 80. Kamothe Sector 36, Tirupati Complex, B-wing, Sector-36, Plot No. 78. Kamothe Sector 17, Shiv Kalpataru, R.B.K. No.04, Plot No. 01. Kamothe Sector 21, Shubh Arcade, Plot No. 22. Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Green Park, C-wing. Kamothe Sector 22, Gagangiri Appartment, Sec.12 Kamothe. Kamothe Sector 35, Sal Pooja Arcade, Plot No. 67. Kamothe Sector 07, Three Ganesh CHS, Plot No. 25. Kamothe Sector 07, Jay Ganraj Building, Plot No. 25. Kamothe Sector 07, Shree Ram Acade, B-wing, Plot No. 18-A.

Panvel

Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka, Panvel Tulsi Lila Co. op. Ho. Lmt Kalundre. Panvel Line Ali, Nilkant Darshan CHS. Panvel Arihant Plaza, Plot No. 144, Godbole Construction, Near Suruchi Hotel, Middle Class Scoeity. Panvel Near Orian Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS, Room No. 203 Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka Shani Mandir, Tapalnaka to Panchratan Chawk Road and its Sub Roads. Panvel Tulsibag CHS, Near Garden Hotel. Panvel Parameshwari Niwas, Plot No. 45, 52 Banglow. Panvel Parijat Builicling , Near Uran Naka. Panvel Sahayog Society, E-wing, loshi Ali. Panvel Moraj RiverSide, Park, T-02, Takka. Panvel Akansha Avenue, 13-wing, Opp. Kalan Samaj Mandir; Thana Naka Road. Panvel Mauli Darshan Building , Kalundre Gaon. Panvel Sai Mannat Society, Plot No. 71/72, Kalundre. Panvel Sai Siddhi Building , A-wing, Kalundre. Panvel Kaiptaru Riverside CHS, Raved Building No. 03, A-wing. Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House.

Kharghar

Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, Room No.11, Gharkul CHS. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharghar- Makarand Vihar CHS, 8-04. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Kunj Vihar, Building No. 10, Plot No. 15. Kharghar Sector 15, Gharkul - Matruchaya Society, Building No.C- 3. Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, 8-601, • Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar Kharghar Sector 19, Devdarshan Complex P. No- 23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19 Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shiip Chowk Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra. Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304 Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, jaynai, Plot 51, Ov Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building, Swapnapurti CHS Kharghar Pandurang Niwas, behind Laxmi-Narayan Building, Taloja- Gaon. Kharghar Sector- 21,P1ot No. 05,Shree Niketan Taloja (Panchnand) Sector 09, Plot No.14, Uma Paradise. Kharghar Sector 10, Premnath Gaykar Chawl. Kharghar Sector 13, Balaji Heights. Kharghar Sector 03, Matoshri Building , Belpada. Kharghar Sector 34, Sai Mannat. Kharghar Sector 34. Simaran Safayar CHS, Plot NO. 34. Kharghar Sector 11, Friend CHS, Plot No. 25. Kharghar Sector 12, Suryoday CHS, Plot No. 138.. Kharghar Sector 21, Tapovan CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 167. Kharghar Sector 08, Bhoomi Heights CHS, A-wing. Kharghar Sector 10, Lavista CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 256/257. Kharghar Sector 21, Dnyan sadhana Society, B-wing, Plot No. 63. Kharghar Sector 10, Sencity Society, Plot No. 201. Kharghar Sector 10, Ashoka Residency, Plot No. 03. Kharghar Sector 35,,Mayank Residency. Kharghar Sector 05, Savli CHS, Plot No. 41. Kharghar Sector 34-H, Smith CHS. Kharghar Sector 20, Haware Gulmohor Building, A-wing. " Kharghar Sector 02, Vighanharta CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 10. Kharghar Sector 08, Shanti Niketan, Plot No. 08.

New Panvel

New Panvel Sector 14,E1/2,C/8, behind of CKT School New Panvel Sector 6, 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel New Panvel Sector 6,Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex New Panvel Sector 4, Pushapmala co oprative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83 New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102 New panvel Aro Tower, A wing, Room No. 103 New Panvel Sector B, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2 New Panvel Sector 17, Sai Shraddha CHS, Plot No. 12, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building New Panvel Sector 04, Plot No.158/159, Pushplata CHS New Panvel Sector 16, Sapkal Chawl , Podi-02. Near Pillai College. New Panvel Sector 07, Shree ji Sangh, Sector 07, Khanda Colony. New Panvel Sector 15, Gumohor Park Society, Plot No. 06. New Panvle Sector 07, Vision Society, Near Pillai Colloge Academy, Khanda Colony. New Panvle Sector 06, Nilkanth Park CHS, B-wing, Plot No. 18, Khanda Colony New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office New Panvel Sector 13, CIDCO Colony, A-Type. New Panvle Sector 13, Cidco Coloty, Chawl No. 11, A-type. New Panvel Sector 13, Vasamt Nivas, Chawl No. 48., A-Type, Cidco Vasahat. New Panvel Sector 09, Dhanlakshmi Appartment, Plot No. 90/91.

Kalamboli