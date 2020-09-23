Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 4.1 lakh people complete mandatory quarantine in last six months

Around one-third population under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have already completed mandatory quarantine since the outbreak of COVID 19. The civic body has been aggressively working on tracing, testing, and isolating to break the chain of coronavirus in the city.
As more and more people are quarantined at home or institution to break the chain, in the six months, around 4.1 lakh people have completed the mandatory quarantine.
As per the Environment Status Report of Navi Mumbai, the population of the city was 15.52 lakh during 2018-19. If we go by the population, around 27% population of the city has already quarantined. As per central government guidelines, quarantine is separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. At present, 47,017 people are at-home quarantine. In addition, there are around 1,000 people are at 10 institutional quarantine centres.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar after taking charge in the second week of July had told that the priority was to control the mortality, break the chain, and augmentation of infrastructure. He had said that they had already launched the Break the Chain Mission. “We need to work on three things—trace, isolate, and treatment. If we are very rigorous in our execution of these things, we should be able to get some good results,” Bangar had said then.
The civic body ramped up tracing, testing, and isolating people to break the chain. The local body had a success story of Turbhe slum where aggressive tracing worked out and it controlled the spread of the virus. Even, today, most of the cases are reported from high rises rather slums.
The NMMC administration had already conducted 1,78,113 tests of which 69,769 RTPCR tests and the remaining Antigen. At present, there are 3,518 active cases while the total positive cases reported in the city 33,755. The city also saw 710 deaths due to COVID 19 infections.
