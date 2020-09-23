Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 4.1 lakh people complete mandatory quarantine in last six months

Around one-third population under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have already completed mandatory quarantine since the outbreak of COVID 19. The civic body has been aggressively working on tracing, testing, and isolating to break the chain of coronavirus in the city.

As more and more people are quarantined at home or institution to break the chain, in the six months, around 4.1 lakh people have completed the mandatory quarantine.

As per the Environment Status Report of Navi Mumbai, the population of the city was 15.52 lakh during 2018-19. If we go by the population, around 27% population of the city has already quarantined. As per central government guidelines, quarantine is separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.