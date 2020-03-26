Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 3 new cases in state, toll is now 130

Mumbai: Two 65-year-old women, both with a history of diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to coronavirus in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the state to five. Meanwhile, eight new positive CoVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, three in Sangli and one each at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 130.

In the first case, the woman from Govandi was referred from Tandon Hospital and DY Patil Hospital to General Hospital Vashi in a critical state, on the afternoon of March 24. She had been hospitalised for the treatment of complications arising from high blood pressure and diabetes.

“She tested positive for CoVID-19 and died on the night of admission. Her reports arrived on Wednesday and now, we are tracking her international travel and contact history,” said an official from the state health department.

In the second case, the woman who had tested positive for corona died on Thursday evening. “The patient was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to Kasturba hospital on March 23 with breathlessness,” said a health official from the BMC.