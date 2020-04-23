Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 12 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, total is 97 so far

Thane: There were 12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the region so far to 97, including three deaths. Eight of these cases were from Dombivli west, three from Kalyan east and one from Ambivli village, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

In Kalyan east, one of the three infected is a 36-year-old policeman. Sixty-one patients were under treatment while 33 had recovered and discharged from hospital.

Apart from containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli west.

Vehicular movement has been blocked from all sides and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people leaving their homes without valid reasons.

2 new cases in Bhiwandi

There were two new cases reported in Bhiwandi on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 12 in this region. Six cases are from Bhiwandi taluka and six from Bhiwandi City.

A 51-year-old man who had come from Aurangabad to Bhiwandi for dialysis has tested positive and four of his contacts have been deemed high-risk.

A 57-year-old employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation had tested positive four days ago. Now his mother has also tested positive. Health officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 150 people have been placed in home quarantine.