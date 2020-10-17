Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 17

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official.

The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.

A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606.

There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.