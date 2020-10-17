Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 17

Mumbai city reported 1,791 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,40,335, while its death toll rose to 9,739 with 47 new fatalities.
The city's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of October 16.
BMC has also issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of October 16.
The civic authority has also compiled ward-wise data of new cases as of October 16.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases, said a health official.
The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said.
A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606.
There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.
