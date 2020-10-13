Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 13

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra remained below 10,000 on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, state health department said.

A day after reporting 7,089 COVID-19 cases, the state has added 8,522 new infections, taking the total tally to 15,43,837, it said.

With 187 deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 40,701, a health official said.

A total of 15,356 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,97,252.

The state is now left with 2,05,415 active cases.