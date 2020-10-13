Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on Oct 13

With 1,325 new cases, Mumbai city's tally rose to 2,32,391, while the fatality count increased by 38 to 9,507, the health department said.
Meanwhile, city's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of October 12.
BMC also issued ward-wise breakdown of growth rate of new cases as of October 12.
The civic body also issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of October 12.
The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra remained below 10,000 on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, state health department said.
A day after reporting 7,089 COVID-19 cases, the state has added 8,522 new infections, taking the total tally to 15,43,837, it said.
With 187 deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 40,701, a health official said.
A total of 15,356 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,97,252.
The state is now left with 2,05,415 active cases.
