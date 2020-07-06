Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC as of July 5

A total of 1,201 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on July 6, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 85,326 including 23,239 active cases. While 57,152 patients were discharged so far, and 4,935 deaths took place.
Here is the average growth rate of COVID-19 for the last seven days till July 5:
With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh.
The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday.
According to Union health ministry figures updated in the morning, a big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 6,97,413, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities.
