Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC as of July 5

With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday.

According to Union health ministry figures updated in the morning, a big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 6,97,413, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities.