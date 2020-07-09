Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 9

Maharashtra which continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic has reported 6875 new cases of COVID-19, and 219 deaths on Thursday.

While 4067 people recovered in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths, as per the Public Health Department of the state.

A total of 1,381 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 87,513 including 23,214 active cases. While 59,238 patients were discharged so far, and 5,061 deaths took place.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 8. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 9: