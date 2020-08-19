Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 19

864 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the city to 1,06,057.

The city has recovery rate of 80 per cent.

The civic body also said that presently there are only 17,917 active patients in Mumbai.

The BMC has conducted over 6.71 lakh coronavirus tests so far.

Average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is now 0.78 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 89 days.

The growth rate and doubling rate are calculated on the basis of past seven days' data.

BMC has issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of August 18.