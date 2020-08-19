Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 19

The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 1,31,542 on Wednesday with 1,132 new patients being reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 7,265 with 46 new fatalities, it added.
864 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the city to 1,06,057.
The city has recovery rate of 80 per cent.
The civic body also said that presently there are only 17,917 active patients in Mumbai.
The BMC has conducted over 6.71 lakh coronavirus tests so far.
Average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is now 0.78 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 89 days.
The growth rate and doubling rate are calculated on the basis of past seven days' data.
BMC has issued ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of August 18.
Along with this BMC has also issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in the city as of August 18.
The civic body has also issued ward-wise breakdown of new cases as of August 18.
(With inputs from PTI)
