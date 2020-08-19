Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 325 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 21,798 as of August 19

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 19, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 21,798 as 325 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, five more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 520. On Wednesday, 471 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,277.

Notably, 18,001 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 83%. Reports of 897 patients are pending as of now.