Ganeshotsav 2020: Do you still need an e-pass to travel to other districts from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane?

In a bid to help Mumbai residents to go to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh festival, Mumbai Police has now come up with e-pass for 'Ganesh Festival Travel'.
This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their hometowns in districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the festival.
This year, due to the pandemic state government has put several restrictions on interstate travel. However, the government has now relaxed the norm considering the upcoming festival.
Not only for interstate travels, but also for travelling to other districts from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, everyone will need the e-pass.
The official Mumbai Police twitter handle confirmed the same after a user asked whether he needs an e-pass or COVID test report for traveling to Ratnagiri for Ganeshotsav purpose to which the Mumbai Police said it is 'mandatory', adding a link from where people can apply for the e-pass.
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, 4,000 people have already applied for e-passes from Mumbai for inter-state travel. The Mumbai Police have received the requests between August 8 to 12 from devotees who wanted travel to the coastal districts of Maharashtra, reported Hindustan Times.
You can apply for the e-pass here.
As per the report, the passes are being issued to those who are travelling in private or hired vehicles. A police officer told the leading daily that applicants will have to undergo a mandatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 48 hours prior to the travel and e-passes will be issued to those who test negative.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)