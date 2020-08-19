Ganeshotsav 2020: Do you still need an e-pass to travel to other districts from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane?

In a bid to help Mumbai residents to go to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh festival, Mumbai Police has now come up with e-pass for 'Ganesh Festival Travel'.

This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their hometowns in districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the festival.

This year, due to the pandemic state government has put several restrictions on interstate travel. However, the government has now relaxed the norm considering the upcoming festival.

Not only for interstate travels, but also for travelling to other districts from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, everyone will need the e-pass.

The official Mumbai Police twitter handle confirmed the same after a user asked whether he needs an e-pass or COVID test report for traveling to Ratnagiri for Ganeshotsav purpose to which the Mumbai Police said it is 'mandatory', adding a link from where people can apply for the e-pass.