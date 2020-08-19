Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 9,561 as of August 19

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 19, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 9,561 as 175 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 247. Till now, 7,975 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,347.

As per the update on August 19, 181 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 83.34 percent.