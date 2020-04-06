Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virus locks people in homes, wreaks havoc in virtual world as bait

Mumbai: While govt and people are fighting hard to contain the spread of highly infectious Novel Coronavirus and abide by the rules of lockdown, thus practicing social distancing, online transactions have seen a rife over the last couple of weeks. Considering the sudden shift of payment mode for anything and everything, cyber criminals too changed their routes and stepped up their game.

Mumbai Cyber Police have warned the citizens and asked to practice caution while making online transactions. With Coronavirus locking people up in their homes, the virus is now wreaking havoc in the virtual world too, with scamsters using it as bait for cybercrimes.

People, while making online transactions, receiving e-mails — purportedly from renowned health organisations like the WHO, UN and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), or even from corporates—along with websites, messages and apps, and it has been used for stealing crucial information.