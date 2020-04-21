Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two youth design face shields at home to protect frontline workers

Mumbai: Two youth from Borivali, Orko Roy, a 25-year-old architect and his brother Avra Roy, a 20-year-old student of management, have started making homemade plastic face shields as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for free. Over 500 face shields are being distributed every day to frontline workers, doctors, cleaners, sweepers, hospitals, police and security guards.

These transparent face shields are easy to make at home, sanitise and even replace if damaged, said Orko Roy who started this initiative as a mere effort to help those fighting the CoVID-19 pandemic. Roy said, "I wanted to help those working on the frontlines, as there was a dearth of PPEs.

My brother and I found some plastic sheets at home and decided to fold them, puncture two holes to pass a string through it and tie it around the head to serve as a protective face shield."

It is the most simple way to make a protective shield as the raw materials are plain plastic sheets and strings or threads. Roy added, "It takes just three to five minutes to make a shield. Anyone can make it at home using simple materials. We researched a little and started making 50 to 100 sheets every day at home for those in need. Gradually, our friends and family members were interested and now we have a team of around 37 people and we are making over 500 face shields every day in different areas of Mumbai. If anyone wants to make it at home we can provide raw plastic sheets and strings."

Currently, these face shields are being provided to Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, Cooper Hospital, Juhu, KEM Hospital, Parel, Karuna Hospital, Borivali, and Ashoka Hospital, Malad through the support of Sprouts NGO. The youngsters received a demand for these shields for the police force in Beed district and provided the same as the NGO helped with the funding and provision of the raw material.

Residents, students and youth from different areas of Mumbai have come forward to help in this initiative. Prerna Kothari, a resident of Kandivali said, "My sister and I are helping in making these face shields as there is an increasing demand for more protective gear."

Any one who wants to make these shields at home, volunteer in making more while being locked inside homes, or wishes to donate materials or funds can contact at orkoroy1208@gmail.com or directly call at Orko Roy: +91 8850529827