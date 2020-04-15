Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two officers to solve food supply woes in the state

Mumbai: Taking a serious note of problems being faced by food products manufacturers and distribution agencies, the state government has appointed two nodal officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free food supply chain in the state.

It is to be noted that due to lockdown, the food products production has been reduced upto 40 per cent and this means the state may face a shortage in the future.

Food and Drugs Administration minister Rajendra Shingane held a meeting on Wednesday at Mantralaya to review the status of food supply chain and problems faced by stake holders in the state.

Many shop owners are complaining that despite booking their orders, they are not getting delivery resulting into shortage of products in the market. The meeting was attended by key food products manufacturers, baby food and package food manufacturers and their distributors.

To stop harassment of workers involved in food production and distribution, FDA Minister Shingane directed the department to appoint two nodal officers at FDA Commissioner’s office.“