Coronavirus in Mumbai: Transportation to hometowns for those arriving at airport, smaller groups will be transported by cars

“If their number is small and the distance is more than 300 kms, they may be sent by taxis to their respective destinations. The concerned persons should pay for the travel expenses,” it adds.

As per the order, the Mumbai Suburban Collector has been asked to requisition and keep ready 15-25 non-AC buses and 20-25 taxis for this purpose. The Collector has also been asked to requisition hotels who have not voluntarily offered their rooms for quarantining the persons.

The BMC has been categorising travellers arriving in the city from foreign countries into three groups to decide on who needs to be quarantined at a hospital and who can be isolated at home.

Those coming from affected countries and showing symptoms like fever, cough and cold are being classified as Category A, and sent directly for isolation and testing to the Kasturba Hospital.

Those with no symptoms but having co-morbid conditions and are senior citizens are classified as Category B, while those with a travel history and no symptoms are Category C.

Category B patients are admitted to a quarantine facility and their swabs are taken. Category C people are screened and home quarantined after necessary counselling. Those in home quarantine are supposed to be that way for next 14 days.