Coronavirus in Mumbai: Traffic police’s helpline flooded with 500+ calls

Mumbai: Days after a special helpline by the Mumbai Traffic Police was formed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities during the lockdown to fight the Novel Coronavirus, they were flooded with calls from regular motorists as well as those supplying essential goods.

The 'Corona Traffic Helpline' started on March 24, has received close to 500+ calls, where officials addressed the woes of the people.

A senior traffic police official had said that if a vehicle engaged in transportation of essential commodities or provision of essential services faces any hurdle, they can contact the helpline at 022- 24937747 and 022-24937755, and we would help them out. Essential services like medical assistance, ambulance, essential commodities, banks and other essential services were exempted to facilitate easy and smooth movement.

Traffic police were swift in coming up with a helpline, as minutes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, panic struck citizens rushed to the streets to stock up groceries, medicines among others. "At such a time, it was crucial to come up with a solution, wherein citizens requiring medical assistance or emergency movement can contact hassle free.

In just three days, we have received over 500 distress calls, which were mainly related to transporting medicines and groceries. People were explained that they could move out of the house to buy essentials, but not more than that and it should be a point-to-point service," said an official.

Moreover, the Mumbai police on Wednesday announced that people won't have to step out of their homes to lodge complaints or grievances, as police teams will arrive at their doorsteps during the COVID-19 lockdown. The police are also coordinating with e-commerce platforms to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not hit.