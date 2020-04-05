Coronavirus in Mumbai: Toll in state touches 738

MUMBAI: In a related development, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the coronavirus positive patients count rose to 738 in the state, of which 113 patients were reported today.
Of 113, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 from Kalyan-Dombivli, 2 from Thane, 1 from Osmanabad, 1 from Vasai and 1 from an adjoining area.
In all, 13 deaths were reported today, of which 8 are from Mumbai, 3 from Pune and one each from Aurangabad and Kalyan-Dombivli. Tope informed, so far, 56 patients were cured and discharged.
He said the government has launched a cluster containment plan in the state with the deployment of 3,078 squads comprising 519 teams in Mumbai, 439 in Pune, 210 in Nagpur, and 196 in Navi Mumbai. These squads have, so far, completed the survey of 10 lakh people across the state.
