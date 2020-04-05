Coronavirus in Mumbai: Toll in state touches 738

MUMBAI: In a related development, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the coronavirus positive patients count rose to 738 in the state, of which 113 patients were reported today.

Of 113, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 from Kalyan-Dombivli, 2 from Thane, 1 from Osmanabad, 1 from Vasai and 1 from an adjoining area.