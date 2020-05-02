Coronavirus in Mumbai: Three constables at Matoshree test positive for coronavirus

On Saturday, three constables stationed outside Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have tested positive for coronavirus. The three constables are undergoing treatment but the others are also being tested as precautionary measure.

Earlier on April 6, nearly 100 security personnel deployed at Matoshree were quarantined and swabs were sent for coronavirus test after a tea-seller in the area was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. After the tea vendor was tested positive, the BMC had sealed area near Matoshree and civic officials sprayed disinfectants in the area.