Coronavirus in Mumbai: Three constables at Matoshree test positive for coronavirus

On Saturday, three constables stationed outside Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have tested positive for coronavirus. The three constables are undergoing treatment but the others are also being tested as precautionary measure.
Earlier on April 6, nearly 100 security personnel deployed at Matoshree were quarantined and swabs were sent for coronavirus test after a tea-seller in the area was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. After the tea vendor was tested positive, the BMC had sealed area near Matoshree and civic officials sprayed disinfectants in the area.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country, with 11,506 total coronavirus cases, and 485 deaths. After the number of cases rose, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that all citizens will be covered under the state government's health scheme, and Maharashtra will be the first state to provide free and cashless insurance protection to its people.
Speaking to reporters after a Maharashtra Day event in Jalna on Friday, Tope said 85 per cent of the state's population was covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) at present and the cover will be extended to the remaining 15 per cent.
