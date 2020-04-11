Coronavirus in Mumbai: Super-spreaders of hate get stern warning from cops

The order prohibits any kind of fake or distorted information on all social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It has also banned derogatory or discriminatory messages towards any community or causing panic and confusion among the people.

The state has also seen surge in communal messages and rumours being circulated on social media after Tablighi jamaat incident in Delhi. The order prohibits any person or group of persons from attempts to incite mistrust against the government functionaries and their actions taken in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and thereby causing danger to human health of safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity.

The order has been issued under the section of 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, sub section (2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. '

'All persons designated as ‘Admin’ on messaging and social media platforms, either by self or by allowing any member of the group shall be personally responsible for any such information being disseminated from a group administered by them,'' said the order.

Further the order added,'' It shall be the personal responsibility of all persons designated as ‘Admin' on messaging and social media platforms to report any such malicious, incorrect or derogatory content posted by a member of the group to the police immediately.''

A day prior to this, the state's cyber wing, Maharashtra Cyber advised WhatsApp group admins to be careful in the case of communal or fake messages related to novel coronavirus.

They have also asked group admins to change the setting to admin mode only so that only admin be able to post messages curbing spreading of communal hate, rumours and misleading information related to COVID19. The advisory further stated that in the case of multiple admin, the setting should be changed to single admin.