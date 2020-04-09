Coronavirus in Mumbai: State devises new sorting process for CoVID-19 patients

Mumbai: In the midst of the pandemic, the state health department has modified its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the treatment of CoVID-19 patients. According to the new guidelines, symptomatic patients will be divided into three categories - mild, moderate and severe to curb any possible transmission of virus.

This comes after the public health department received several complaints from patients and their kin that all suspected patients were being held just one foot apart at quarantine centres.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “At present, even those with minor symptoms rush to Kasturba Hospital for screening. This leads to the accumulation of crowds and puts too much pressure on a single hospital. So, in the interests of safety, we have decided to trifurcate the crowd.”

According to the new SOP, a copy of which is available with The Free Press Journal, suspected/ positive patients will be provided treatment in different health set-ups. For mild cases, the state government will set up CoVID care centres in vacant lodges, hostels, hotels and stadiums. For moderately-affected patients, there will be dedicated health centres while severe cases will be treated at hospitals with ICU facilities. This new sorting system has been set up to optimise the existing infrastructure for better treatment and identification.“