Coronavirus in Mumbai: State count rises to 52, 114 who land from Dubai quarantined

Pune: Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the State mounted to 52, with four new cases being reported, a group of 115 passengers from Dubai -- the first batch among several more that are expected to return from the United Arab Emirates soon -- landed in Pune on Friday morning.

They were immediately ferried to a quarantine facility built in Baburao Sanas Sports Ground of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dr Pradeep Awate, head and director of the epidemiology department, Maharashtra, said, “Over 160 to 200 people can be quarantined in the ground.

We are shifting travellers immediately to such a large facility because home isolations, most of the times, are not strictly adhered to. Hence this step.”

The passengers arrived on Spice Jet flight number SG 52 at 4:04 am. According to Awate, who is the state’s disease surveillance officer, one of the passengers had complained of cough and cold, and was taken to Naidu Hospital of Infectious Diseases immediately.