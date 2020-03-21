Coronavirus in Mumbai: Quarantine at TISS scares students

Mumbai: Students who have nowhere to go and are staying back at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai are compelled to shift, owing to the beginning of the quarantine facilities on the campus.
International passengers arriving to Mumbai without any symptoms of the coronavirus will be kept in quarantine for 14 days on the TISS campus.
The students of the TISS, Mumbai were informed by the institute administration through a circular, stating, “We have received a directive from the Tehsildar Kurla to hand over some spaces and facilities for the purpose of quarantine facilities.
At this point, they have taken over the guest house building, including 30 rooms along with the kitchen and dining hall on the main campus for this purpose.
The facility is primarily being sought to quarantine international passengers arriving in Mumbai without any symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days.”
"We are worried about our security," said the TISS students, expressing concerns about their own safety and lodging facility.
Darshan Chettiar, a student, said, “I stayed back on the campus as I did not get a ticket to go back home to Chennai. Now, they have started a quarantine facility on the campus. We hope they take security measures as many students who are medically-ill are living on the campus.”
TISS officials stated students, staff and faculty will not be permitted in guest house area.
Shalini Bharat, the director of TISS, Mumbai, said, “The guest house area will be out of bounds for all the students and faculty from now. We have instructed all the students residing in hostels to leave for home. We are also advising faculty and staff to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.”
Students said they have been asked to vacate hostels and leave for home in 24 hours. Niranjana Pal, a student said, “I was unable to get a ticket to Kolkata at such a short notice.
I am living with a friend in Mumbai as I am scared of staying on the campus.” Varaz Malik, another student, said, “How could TISS ask us to travel when there is risk of getting infected? Everyone has been directed to stay indoors, we have been pushed out.”
