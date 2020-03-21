Coronavirus in Mumbai: Quarantine at TISS scares students

Mumbai: Students who have nowhere to go and are staying back at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai are compelled to shift, owing to the beginning of the quarantine facilities on the campus.

International passengers arriving to Mumbai without any symptoms of the coronavirus will be kept in quarantine for 14 days on the TISS campus.

The students of the TISS, Mumbai were informed by the institute administration through a circular, stating, “We have received a directive from the Tehsildar Kurla to hand over some spaces and facilities for the purpose of quarantine facilities.

At this point, they have taken over the guest house building, including 30 rooms along with the kitchen and dining hall on the main campus for this purpose.

The facility is primarily being sought to quarantine intern­ational passengers arriving in Mumbai without any symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days.”