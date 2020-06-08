Coronavirus in Mumbai: Once city's COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi now records no deaths in last 7 days

Asia's largest slum Dharavi, which was once a hotspot of coronavirus infection with rapidly increasing COVID-19 positive cases, has now in the last seven days not recorded a single person to the virus and has also seen a decline in the number of positive cases as well.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official data, June 1, there were 34 cases of COVID-19 positive reported from Dharavi whereas, on June 7, a total of 13 cases were reported.

Further, on June 6, Dharavi had recorded only 10 COVID-19 positive cases. On June 5 there were 17 positive cases while on June 4, it reported 23 positive cases. Hence, as per official data, the curve of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi slum has started showing a declining trend.