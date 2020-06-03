Dharavi police station defies odds, 32 out of 33 who tested positive recovered, no new cases in last 15 days

Amidst the worsening coronavirus pandemic when the victory against the deadly virus seems impossible atleast in coming days, Dharavi police has something else to say who have defied the odds already and tilted the balance. 32 out of 33 who were tested positive for COVID19 have successfully recovered from the virus. Their achievement doesn't end there, in last 15 days police station did not recorded a single positive case.

In the last few days, 16 police personnel from the police station and 2 from the SRPF have rejoined to the duty. Those who have resumed work were given a warm welcome at the police station gate. The lone police constable who was recently shifted to the intensive care unit is also stable now and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in coming few days, said an officer from the police station.

After the outbreak of coronavirus many police personnel began to test positive for COVID19 and Dharavi cops weren't an exception. 33 police personnel including some from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) which have been posted to help the police to maintain lockdown guidelines were tested positive for the deadly virus.

Dharavi police station's jurisdiction includes dense population, narrow lanes and the dependence on public toilets has made Dharavi an ideal location to spread virus.

The tally of COVID-19 patients from the area has reached 1830 on Tuesday with 25 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. Dharavi alone has recorded 71 cases.

"After the outbreak of virus we have taken all precautionary measures, we gave our staff proper medications as prescribed by the authorities and also provided them with safety gears and as a result no new cases from the police station has been recorded since May 19," said Ramesh Nangare, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station.

"Looking at the recovery rate, atleast 10 police constables above 55 years who were sent to forced leaves due to their age factor have expressed their desire to come back on duty on Tueaday, however we have decided to not take them," he added.

Along with the medication and safety measures regular counselling sessions were organised for the police personnel. The police personnel have been briefed about how to enter congested areas maintaining social distancing.