Coronavirus in Mumbai: No mask, no entry into public transport, says BMC

Intensifying its campaign against those not wearing face masks while venturing outdoors, the BMC on Tuesday announced that people without masks will not be allowed to board BEST buses, taxis and even auto rickshaws. With that, the civic body has flagged off its new campaign, " No Mask..No Entry," against potential offenders.

Civic officials have been instructed across wards in malls, offices, residential societies and other establishments to paste ''no mask, no entry'' stickers to increase awareness among people. The decision to start this campaign was taken at the initiative of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

As per the decision, ward offices will convey the directive on masks to taxi and autorickshaw unions as well as management of establishments. Offenders will have to cough up a penalty of Rs 200.

The BMC had penalized 14,207 persons across the city for not wearing face masks while stepping out, between April 20 and September 26, and collected Rs 52.76 lakh penalty. Over 36 per cent of the total fine — Rs 19,07,700 — was collected in just 13 days.