Coronavirus in Mumbai: New policy on sealed building

Earlier, the civic body would supply essential commodities like rations to buildings in containment zones, but now, it will connect the vendors to the management committees of the sealed buildings, who will place orders with vendors, who will in turn, deliver the goods to their respective buildings.

The new policy further states, the decision to seal a building will be taken based on the structure and other facilities of the housing society.

In case a positive case is found in a building, only that particular wing or building will be sealed and not the entire society; this will be a relief for other residents and also ensure there is no unnecessary panic.

Earlier, a single ward was likely to have multiple containment zones, but now the civic body will mark those sealed buildings in a given area which collectively fall under one category and monitor these along with the police. Standalone buildings and chawls have been dropped from the overall containment zone category and re-categorised.

Under this new categorisation, the number of containment zones in Mumbai now stands at 1,110, less than half of the earlier 2,801. As many as 661 buildings have been identified by the civic body under the sealed buildings category, as on May 17.