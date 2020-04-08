Coronavirus in Mumbai: National Sports Club of India to hand over club premises to officials for creation of containment centre

The National Sports Club of India is planning to hand over their club premises to officials for conversion into a containment centre for the novel coronavirus.

"Dear Members, I want to apprise you that the NSCI Management has received a directive from the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai stating that they want to acquire our club premises with immediate effect as a centre for containment of Covid 19," read a notice from the clubs Hon. Reg. Secretary, Atul Maru.

He added that the club was "completely cooperating" and was ready to aid the authorities in any way they required.

"I sincerely hope you all are taking adequate precautions and staying indoors," he added in conclusion.