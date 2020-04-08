Coronavirus in Mumbai: National Sports Club of India to hand over club premises to officials for creation of containment centre

The National Sports Club of India is planning to hand over their club premises to officials for conversion into a containment centre for the novel coronavirus.
"Dear Members, I want to apprise you that the NSCI Management has received a directive from the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai stating that they want to acquire our club premises with immediate effect as a centre for containment of Covid 19," read a notice from the clubs Hon. Reg. Secretary, Atul Maru.
He added that the club was "completely cooperating" and was ready to aid the authorities in any way they required.
"I sincerely hope you all are taking adequate precautions and staying indoors," he added in conclusion.
For the uninitiated, the NSCI administers the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. From a book nook to a theater and dome arena to a saloon or siesta room -- it provides every amenity that may be needed by club members.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in the country, having had over 1000 positive cases as of Wednesday. Mumbai alone has recorded over 300 cases. The number is even higher when one includes adjoining areas such as Thane.
In total India has seen nearly 5,200 cases as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 149 people have passed away.
