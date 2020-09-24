Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nalasopara MLA converts party office and college into workplace for others

Nalasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur has launched a unique campaign called ‘Work From My Office’. This campaign aims at providing working professionals an office-like facility in their areas of residence.
Office goers from Vasai-Virar region are not entitled to board special suburban trains. So this initiative will surely come as a relief for those who have lack of facilities to work from home. Under the ‘Work From My Office’ initiative, one looking to avoid travel can register to work from office spaces created in the Vasai-Virar belt. The programme will start from VIVA College's two campuses in Virar, and the BVA Bhavan in Nallasopara later this week.
MLA of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) will provide broadband internet connection and a computer. The offices will remain open during regular work hours. The registration process for these facilities opened from Wednesday and one can register using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe1R33LScZGyiERuoJ0aC5epljSEQvALh0OpSB3MayNNTBqBw/viewform.
With no local trains for general public, Mumbaikars are facing tremendous hardships due to limited transportation facilities. While the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing demand among Mumbaikars for restarting of local trains for all. The demand gained momentum after Maharashtra government allowed more companies/organisations to resume operations.
The local trains were suspended for the general public when the lockdown began on March 22. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. Those working in private sector cannot use them, due to which most of them are struggling to reach their workplaces.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)