Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nalasopara MLA converts party office and college into workplace for others

Nalasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur has launched a unique campaign called ‘Work From My Office’. This campaign aims at providing working professionals an office-like facility in their areas of residence.

Office goers from Vasai-Virar region are not entitled to board special suburban trains. So this initiative will surely come as a relief for those who have lack of facilities to work from home. Under the ‘Work From My Office’ initiative, one looking to avoid travel can register to work from office spaces created in the Vasai-Virar belt. The programme will start from VIVA College's two campuses in Virar, and the BVA Bhavan in Nallasopara later this week.

MLA of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) will provide broadband internet connection and a computer. The offices will remain open during regular work hours. The registration process for these facilities opened from Wednesday and one can register using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe1R33LScZGyiERuoJ0aC5epljSEQvALh0OpSB3MayNNTBqBw/viewform.