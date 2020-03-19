Coronavirus in Mumbai: Medical body asks private labs to offer free virus tests

Mumbai: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex health research body, has issued guidelines for private sector intending to initiate COVID-19 testing.

Laboratory tests should be only offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidance for testing. Private laboratories should offer COVID19 diagnosis at no cost and they should ensure immediate/ real-time reporting to the State officials of IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Program of Govt of India)and ICMR headquarters for timely initiation of contact tracing and research activities.

ICMR will share the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for laboratory testing and provide positive controls for establishing the test as soon as the concerned private laboratory has procured the primers, probes and reagents as per SOPs.