Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mahim constitutes 45% of Covid-19 positive cases from G-North ward in the last 11 days

The residential areas of Mahim constitutes of 45 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported from the entire G North ward in November so far.

On average, GN ward which comprise of the areas - Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi has been recording 21 average cases daily on November and out of all the three places, most of the cases are being reported from Mahim.

Between November 1 and 11, Mahim has reported 106 cases, Dadar has reported around 72 cases and Dharavi has reported 62 cases.

Dharavi which was once a hotbed of the COVID-19 virus have reported cases in single digits on most of the days this month. On three days, only one case was reported from Dharavi in November.

Ward officials attributed the opening of markets and the festive season around the corner to be one of the main reasons behind the increase in numbers.

Presently G North has a growth rate of 0.18 per cent and a doubling period of 389 days.

"The numbers have risen as people have started to move out as everything is open right now. The cases in Mahim are more because most of the infections are now being reported from high rises. However, there's not much to worry as most of the cases are mild symptomatic," said a civic official.

Officials have also stated that the numbers of GN are relatively lower than most of other municipal wards in Mumbai and the chance of a major spike is unlikely, considering if Mumbaikars remain cautious throughout.

"GN has one of the lowest growth rates in the city, we have also increased the rate of testing in our wards, still there are less than 50 cases being reported daily which is a good sign. Medical officials are also working in a proactive manner and have been trying to isolate the closed contacts at the earliest to prevent further spread" the official added.