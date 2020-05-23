Coronavirus in Mumbai: List of quarantine centres, government, BMC-run, and private hospitals in Colaba, Fort, Byculla, Peddar Road and Mumbai Central as provided by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on its website has put out a list of quarantine centres across the city for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the guidelines issued, these centres comprise private hospitals, government-run hospitals, and even hotels.

They have been divided by the BMC as follows

CCC-1

There are several CCC1 centres across the city. CCC-1 Centres are meant to only quarantine people who are high-risk suspects.

CCC-2

CC2 Centres are to admit admit asymptomatic positive cases, or cases with mild symptoms — such as those who are young with a history of fever, dry throat, etc., but who are stable at present.

DCHC

Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) admit moderately ill Covid patients. Patients with continued fever, cough, and cold will be admitted in these centres.

DCH

Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) admit critically ill patients like those who require ICU or ventilator support, or patients who are gasping for breath. The DCHs also admit some moderately ill patients — for example, a senior citizen who has low oxygen levels and a fever and remains at risk of further complications, will be kept here.

This is the list of such Centres in South Mumbai

CC1 Centres

1) Amir HouseAddress : Commercial (Lodge) Plot bearing CS no.79, Colaba Division

2) Happy Home Guest House

3) Janata Lodge

4) The Gorden House HotelAddress : Commercial (Lodge) Road No. 5, Battery Street, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai - 39

5) Hotel Delux Restaurant

6) Grand Hotel

7) Hotel Modern: Commercial (Lodge) 81, Modi Street, Fort Market, Near CST Railway station, opposite GPO, Mumbai - 01

8) Welcome Hotel - Lodge

9) Hotel City Palace: 121/City Terrace W.H.Marg Opp.CST Railway Station,Fort Mumbai-01

10) Hotel Sea Lord: 167, P.D'Mello Road,Carnac Bunder, In front of CSMT Terminal, Mumbai-01

11) Sharda Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 573 A, J.S.S. Road, Chirabazar.

12) Haredia Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 407, Dulat Bhavan, Kalbadevi Road

13) Adarsh Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 262, 268 Kalbadevi Road

14) Adarsh Palace: 118, Old Hanuman Lane.

15) Arya Niwas Hindu Lodge

16) Hotel Al Hamad

17) Hotel Nobel Palace

18) Hotel Kausar

19) Hotel Hayyat: Hotel 12/14, Haji Noor Mohammed, Dongri, Dontad Street

20) Hotel Kalandar

21) Hotel Park Palace: Hotel Decor Tower, Dontad Street, Dongri Bed Capacity - 58

22) Al-Haram Hotel: Ibrahim Merchant road, Near Minara Masjid, Masjid Bandar

23) Hotel Akbar : Hotel with Rooms 49, Masjid Street, Near Mandavi Post Office, Bhendibazar, Mumbai 400003.

24) Hotel Gafoor Palace

25) Hotel Al-Najaf

26) Prime Residency Hotel 77, Palagalli, Samuel Street

27) Hotel Firdous

28) Hotel City Moon, SVP Road

29) Hotel Shadab Palace

30) Fatima Guest House: Hotel Near Ajwa Sweets, SVP Road

31) Hotel Emirates, SVP Road

32) Hotel City Star

34) Hotel Aman Palace

38) Hotel Al Aqsa, "Hotel with Rooms ( 1st, 2nd flr)" 25, Masjid Cross Lane, Near Mandavi Post Office, Mumbai 400003.

39) Bismillah Palace

40) Ajanta Hotel, Hotel with Rooms 542, Patthe Bapurao Road, near Gulalwadi Circle.

41) Amber Palace, Duncan Road

42) Bombay International guest House, Kedy Tower, Nagpada

43) Hotel Girgaon Palace, Address : Khotachiwadi ,Girgaon

44) Hotel Regal Palace: Hotel Tata road no.1, near Roxy cinema, Mumbai-400004

45) Hotel Heera

46) Hotel Tip top: Opp.Imprial Cinema, Grant Road(E)

47) Hotel Sahara: Swastik plaza, Dr D.B. Marg

48) Hotel R.K, Tribhuvan Road

49) Ruby Guest House: House M. S. Ali Road

50) Hotel Brightway, Near Pakiza Market, M.S.Ali road,Mumbai-400008

51) Hotel Welcome Inn

52) Milan Guest House

53) Hotel Asha Bharat Nagar, M.S.Ali road,Grant Road(E)

56) Amber Palace

57) Hotel Kalpana Palace

58) Hotel Kumkum

59) Hotel Minerva: P.G.Solanki Path,Grant Road(E)

60) Hotel Crystal

62) YMCA, YMCA Road

63) Muktajeevan Dharmashala, Dharmashala/ Dormitory Swaminarayan Mandir, Mahalaxmi, Bhulabhai Desai Road,Mumbai 400026

64) Welcome Guest House - Hotel

List of CC2 Centres

1) Sukhadwala Mansion: Commercial Sukhadwala Mansion on plot bearing C.S.No.1396 of Fort Division at 176/178,Dr.D.N.Road Fort,Mumbai

2) Grant Medical Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana

3) Kesar Baug Trust - Hall

4) Najam Baug Trust

5) Richardson and Kruddas

6) Maternity Home (Near STD Clinic), Nagpada

7) Municipal Eye hospital

8) Fine Art Gallery - Hall

DCH Government Hospitals

1) St. George Hospital

2) GT Hospital

3) Jagjivan Ram Hospital

DCH BMC-run hospitals

1) Nair Hospital

DCH Private Hospitals

1) Bombay Hospital

2) Saifee Hospital

3) H N Reliance

4) Bhatia Hospital

5) Jaslok Hospital

6) Breach Candy