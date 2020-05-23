Coronavirus in Mumbai: List of quarantine centres, government, BMC-run, and private hospitals in Colaba, Fort, Byculla, Peddar Road and Mumbai Central as provided by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on its website has put out a list of quarantine centres across the city for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to the guidelines issued, these centres comprise private hospitals, government-run hospitals, and even hotels.
They have been divided by the BMC as follows
CCC-1
There are several CCC1 centres across the city. CCC-1 Centres are meant to only quarantine people who are high-risk suspects.
CCC-2
CC2 Centres are to admit admit asymptomatic positive cases, or cases with mild symptoms — such as those who are young with a history of fever, dry throat, etc., but who are stable at present.
DCHC
Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) admit moderately ill Covid patients. Patients with continued fever, cough, and cold will be admitted in these centres.
DCH
Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) admit critically ill patients like those who require ICU or ventilator support, or patients who are gasping for breath. The DCHs also admit some moderately ill patients — for example, a senior citizen who has low oxygen levels and a fever and remains at risk of further complications, will be kept here.
This is the list of such Centres in South Mumbai
CC1 Centres
1) Amir HouseAddress : Commercial (Lodge) Plot bearing CS no.79, Colaba Division
2) Happy Home Guest House
3) Janata Lodge
4) The Gorden House HotelAddress : Commercial (Lodge) Road No. 5, Battery Street, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai - 39
5) Hotel Delux Restaurant
6) Grand Hotel
7) Hotel Modern: Commercial (Lodge) 81, Modi Street, Fort Market, Near CST Railway station, opposite GPO, Mumbai - 01
8) Welcome Hotel - Lodge
9) Hotel City Palace: 121/City Terrace W.H.Marg Opp.CST Railway Station,Fort Mumbai-01
10) Hotel Sea Lord: 167, P.D'Mello Road,Carnac Bunder, In front of CSMT Terminal, Mumbai-01
11) Sharda Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 573 A, J.S.S. Road, Chirabazar.
12) Haredia Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 407, Dulat Bhavan, Kalbadevi Road
13) Adarsh Hotel: Hotel with Rooms 262, 268 Kalbadevi Road
14) Adarsh Palace: 118, Old Hanuman Lane.
15) Arya Niwas Hindu Lodge
16) Hotel Al Hamad
17) Hotel Nobel Palace
18) Hotel Kausar
19) Hotel Hayyat: Hotel 12/14, Haji Noor Mohammed, Dongri, Dontad Street
20) Hotel Kalandar
21) Hotel Park Palace: Hotel Decor Tower, Dontad Street, Dongri Bed Capacity - 58
22) Al-Haram Hotel: Ibrahim Merchant road, Near Minara Masjid, Masjid Bandar
23) Hotel Akbar : Hotel with Rooms 49, Masjid Street, Near Mandavi Post Office, Bhendibazar, Mumbai 400003.
24) Hotel Gafoor Palace
25) Hotel Al-Najaf
26) Prime Residency Hotel 77, Palagalli, Samuel Street
27) Hotel Firdous
28) Hotel City Moon, SVP Road
29) Hotel Shadab Palace
30) Fatima Guest House: Hotel Near Ajwa Sweets, SVP Road
31) Hotel Emirates, SVP Road
32) Hotel City Star
33) Al Mariyam Khairunissa heights, Hotel 2nd Navroji Hill Road
34) Hotel Aman Palace
38) Hotel Al Aqsa, "Hotel with Rooms ( 1st, 2nd flr)" 25, Masjid Cross Lane, Near Mandavi Post Office, Mumbai 400003.
39) Bismillah Palace
40) Ajanta Hotel, Hotel with Rooms 542, Patthe Bapurao Road, near Gulalwadi Circle.
41) Amber Palace, Duncan Road
42) Bombay International guest House, Kedy Tower, Nagpada
43) Hotel Girgaon Palace, Address : Khotachiwadi ,Girgaon
44) Hotel Regal Palace: Hotel Tata road no.1, near Roxy cinema, Mumbai-400004
45) Hotel Heera
46) Hotel Tip top: Opp.Imprial Cinema, Grant Road(E)
47) Hotel Sahara: Swastik plaza, Dr D.B. Marg
48) Hotel R.K, Tribhuvan Road
49) Ruby Guest House: House M. S. Ali Road
50) Hotel Brightway, Near Pakiza Market, M.S.Ali road,Mumbai-400008
51) Hotel Welcome Inn
52) Milan Guest House
53) Hotel Asha Bharat Nagar, M.S.Ali road,Grant Road(E)
57) Hotel Kalpana Palace
58) Hotel Kumkum
59) Hotel Minerva: P.G.Solanki Path,Grant Road(E)
60) Hotel Crystal
62) YMCA, YMCA Road
63) Muktajeevan Dharmashala, Dharmashala/ Dormitory Swaminarayan Mandir, Mahalaxmi, Bhulabhai Desai Road,Mumbai 400026
64) Welcome Guest House - Hotel
List of CC2 Centres
1) Sukhadwala Mansion: Commercial Sukhadwala Mansion on plot bearing C.S.No.1396 of Fort Division at 176/178,Dr.D.N.Road Fort,Mumbai
2) Grant Medical Gymkhana, Hindu Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana
3) Kesar Baug Trust - Hall
4) Najam Baug Trust
5) Richardson and Kruddas
6) Maternity Home (Near STD Clinic), Nagpada
7) Municipal Eye hospital
8) Fine Art Gallery - Hall
DCH Government Hospitals
1) St. George Hospital
2) GT Hospital
3) Jagjivan Ram Hospital
DCH BMC-run hospitals
1) Nair Hospital
DCH Private Hospitals
1) Bombay Hospital
2) Saifee Hospital
3) H N Reliance
4) Bhatia Hospital
5) Jaslok Hospital
6) Breach Candy
