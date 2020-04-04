Coronavirus in Mumbai: Langars to the rescue of those in need

Mumbai: Not for nothing is the city always known to have a large, welcoming heart. There is a lockdown underway, but people have found a way to ensure that those less fortunate than them are not forgotten.

The Sikh community has been hosting 'langars' (free kitchens) at gurudwaras in suburban Mumbai. The Sukhmani Gurudwara at 10th Road, Juhu, near actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha, is where food is cooked every day, to serve at least 750 to 850.

Paramjit Singh Ghai, one of the sevaks at the gurudwara told The Free Press Journal, "From the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown, we opened our doors to feed the hungry.

Also, employees from essential service departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), corporators, regional transport office (RTO) staff, police come here to be served. Our youth brigade also ensures that building watchmen who have no food and hungry migrants in Juhu Market and Juhu Galli get fed."

And it is entirely a voluntary effort. The gurudwara does not have a catering staff but the community comes together to accomplish the needful each day -- residents of nearby buildings and sevaks join hands to cook the voluminous meals.