Coronavirus in Mumbai: E-passes rejected; Navi Mumbai residents tweet their discontent

Some have tagged Navi Mumbai Police, wanting clarification on whether they can go out to distribute food to the needy. However, police have asked them to stay home and support the lockdown and inform police if there is someone in need of food or other support.

“Administration is taking due care for them, you send a place where the administration has not reached, we will happy to reach there. If you wish to donate, donate to PM or the CM relief fund. Stay at home as you are valuable for us,” was the response from Navi Mumbai Police.

Police are aware of the discontent among some people over the rejection of their passes. They have recommended that relevant documents for doctors' appointments with the date and time, prescriptions should be uploaded to obtain these passes.

Citizens could also avail a day pass to buy medicines or groceries, they have clarified. In the last two days, Navi Mumbai Police have contacted 1,264 senior citizens. Only three of them had some problems, which their team resolved. In case there are others who require help, they should immediately contact the police department immediately.

Early this week, a chef had tweeted, tagging Navi Mumbai Police, saying her 80-yearold father, with a Thalassemia minor disorder, lives alone in Palm Beach, Nerul, and the society was not allowing his cook to enter the premises. She received an instant response from them, and they came provided assistance.