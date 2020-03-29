Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Kharghar man duped of Rs 51,000 while trying to buy alcohol online

The coronavirus lockdown is becoming hard for drinkers with shops closed in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai since March 20.

Amid this, a gentleman from Kharghar got duped of Rs 51,000 while trying to quench his thirst for the forbidden fruit.

Unable to buy alcohol amid the lockdown, a man from Kharghar found a shop online which claimed alcohol. Ordering two bottles for Rs 1260, he ended up being duped of Rs 51,000, reported TOI.

The gentleman in question ended up sharing his debit card number and OTPs multiple times.

Earlier, a forward claimed that alcohol shops would be open across Maharashtra between 3 and 4 PM, but that was fake news as corroborated by The Free Press Journal.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor had advocated opening alcohol shops and written: “"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."

All liquor shops have been shut in Maharashtra since March 20.