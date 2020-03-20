Dry days alert: People rush to stock up as liquor shops to be shut till March 31 after Maha govt directive to battle coronavirus

Following Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's directive to stay indoors until March 31, several stores will remain shut in Mumbai. This also includes liquor stores, as per the CM's directive.

As a result, many people were seen rushing out of their homes to stock up, as the stores will remain shut. Post March 31, there is no directive on what the situation would be, so there are chances that the shops could be closed after that as well.

CM Thackeray also said that all workplaces will be shut until March 31, starting midnight.