Coronavirus in Mumbai: Koko restaurant staff tests positive for COVID-19

Days after a staff member from a renowned restaurant in Mumbai, The Bombay Canteen, tested positive for coronavirus, another popular restaurant South Mumbai shuts down its shutters after a staff tested positive for the deadly virus.
The restaurant, KOKO, situated in Lower Parel, released a statement on Tuesday revealing the news. The restaurant said the kitchen will be closed for sanitisation and cleaning. The entire staff is getting tested. "Our topmost priority is to ensure the safety of both our staff and our guests. Our sincere apologies for any distress this may have caused," the restaurant said in a statement.
The restaurant also said they will be back soon with a new team. "We will be back on our feet with a new team, ready to serve you, as soon as the necessary measures have been implemented, and it is safe for operations," the statement further read.
On May 19, staff member of The Bombay Canteen tested positive for coronavirus. The restaurant had said that it has taken all necessary precautions and their delivery kitchen will be closed until further notice. "The team will be self-isolating for the stipulated period, and we're making sure everyone is getting tested," The Bombay Canteen said in a statement.
