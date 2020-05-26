Coronavirus in Mumbai: Koko restaurant staff tests positive for COVID-19

Days after a staff member from a renowned restaurant in Mumbai, The Bombay Canteen, tested positive for coronavirus, another popular restaurant South Mumbai shuts down its shutters after a staff tested positive for the deadly virus.

The restaurant, KOKO, situated in Lower Parel, released a statement on Tuesday revealing the news. The restaurant said the kitchen will be closed for sanitisation and cleaning. The entire staff is getting tested. "Our topmost priority is to ensure the safety of both our staff and our guests. Our sincere apologies for any distress this may have caused," the restaurant said in a statement.