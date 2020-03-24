Coronavirus in Mumbai: Industry bodies press for stimulus to overcome losses

Mumbai: Leading industry bodies including CII, FICCI, Assocham, IMC on Monday have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a slew of steps to alleviate economic distress for businesses and less privileged individuals due to COVID-19.

They have pressed for a stronger stimulus rather than a more modest one to help stressed businesses and individuals tide over the current economic situation and progress towards recovery. They insisted that the measures should be implemented on a war footing by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and by the Central Government.

The industry bodies have suggested that the RBI needs to cut CRR by 1%, reduce repo rate by 1% and reverse repo rate by 1.50% to discourage banks from lazy banking by putting deposits with RBI. They viewed that reduction in CRR by 1% will make available Rs 1.39 lakh crore to banks to lend and improve profits.