Coronavirus in Mumbai: Hospital staff work in fear amidst lack of PPE kits

Mumbai: Hospital staff refused to touch the body of a woman, who was admitted to a bed of the Intensive Care unit at MT Agarwal hospital, as it was not clear whether she was a CoVID-19 patient. Her test report was yet to arrive and her body was kept at the hospital for more than 12 hours. Without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the hospital staff, from the fear of contracting the virus, did not come forward to wrap the body for the last rites.

The woman died last night. However, due to non-availability of PPE kits in the hospital, the staff refused to touch the body. It was only when the hospital arranged for a kit that the body was wrapped for the last rights.

On Monday, a 19- year-old girl tested positive at the hospital, after which she was shifted to Rajawadi hospital. The ward in which the girl was admitted had been vacated and was being fumigated. However, after the death of the woman in the ICU, the fumigation work was stopped and the ward was set up as a quarantine ward.