Coronavirus in Mumbai: Goodbyes are good, says BMC after eight patients discharged from Kasturba Hospital

In good news for Mumbaikars, eight coronavirus positive patients were discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to share the good news and goodbyes are good. The civic body tweeted saying, "The happiest moment for all of us at @mybmc Kasturba Hospital! 2 of our once Corona +ve, recovered fully now, tested -ve twice consecutively. 8 are going home today."
Dr. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer said, "We have good news to share with citizens of Mumbai, we are discharging eight patients who were tested positive for coronavirus. So we request citizens that not to get scared of coronavirus as people are getting better and they are getting discharged."
Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far. The latest cases are from Mumbai. The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country was revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.
