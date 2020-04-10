Coronavirus in Mumbai: Five new cases reported, total number in the region now climbs to 43

Eight patients are from Kalyan east, seven from Kalyan west, 20 are from Dombivli east, seven from Dombivli west and one case is from Titwala, according to KDMC officials.

Apart from containment measures and spraying disinfectants, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on house-to-house mission in Kalyan and Dombivli west. Vehicular movement has been blocked from all sides and policemen are deployed at all access points.

Police has taken stringent measure to block people coming out of homes without valid reason. Health Department officials from KDMC said, "Out of the five patients four woman are from Kalyan east while one woman is from Kalyan west.”