Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fire officer's kin test positive, families on two floors of staff quarters building in Byculla quarantined

Mumbai: Two family members of a Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for Covid19. According to sources, the officer and his son have tested negative. The officer’s wife and daughter-in-law tested positive on Tuesday and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has quarantined the officer and his family members living on two floors of the staff quarters building at the Fire Brigade’s Byculla premises. Swab samples of 18 contacts have also been collected and sent for tests to ascertain whether they have also been affected.