Coronavirus in Mumbai: Essentials at risk, now BEST staffer tests positive

Mumbai: After several cases of medical workers, who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, testing positive for the virus, a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking staffer - an essential service provider - has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 56-year-old man is a resident of Chembur's Tilak Nagar and is employed as a foreman in the operations and maintenance supply branch’s System Protection Department (SPD) of the electric supply wing of BEST. He has a medical history of a kidney ailment but did not report any health issues recently.
He last reported on duty on March 21, after which he developed fever. Since all the local clinics were closed due to the nationwide lockdown, he resorted to home remedies. However, as his condition failed to improve, he was later admitted to SRV Hospital in Tilak Nagar on March 26.
"My father was sick and recorded high temperature. As his temperature didn't fall after two days, we admitted him to the hospital. All the necessary tests were conducted, and he was found positive on April 1," the patient’s son said.
"His condition is serious, and he has been kept on a ventilator. He doesn't have any travel history, nor any known contact with somebody who has tested positive," he added. However, co-workers of the patient stated he was on leave for a few days before he resumed duty on March 20.
The BMC has sealed the entire building in Tilak Nagar where the patient resides and conducted sanitization with disinfectants. His family members have been kept under observation at the hospital and will be tested soon. Civic officials have also sought details of other staff members who were in contact with the patient over the last 28 days.
They have directed staffers of the SPD department to remain home quarantined for the next 14 days. As a foreman in the electricity supply department, the patient’s work involved coordinating with workers involved with outdoor works like meter reading, repair and maintenance.
