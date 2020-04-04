Coronavirus in Mumbai: Essentials at risk, now BEST staffer tests positive

Mumbai: After several cases of medical workers, who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, testing positive for the virus, a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking staffer - an essential service provider - has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 56-year-old man is a resident of Chembur's Tilak Nagar and is employed as a foreman in the operations and maintenance supply branch’s System Protection Department (SPD) of the electric supply wing of BEST. He has a medical history of a kidney ailment but did not report any health issues recently.

He last reported on duty on March 21, after which he developed fever. Since all the local clinics were closed due to the nationwide lockdown, he resorted to home remedies. However, as his condition failed to improve, he was later admitted to SRV Hospital in Tilak Nagar on March 26.