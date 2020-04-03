Coronavirus in Mumbai: No capacity for online classes; State schools

Mumbai: is ironic because the state education department has instructed all schools to start online classes, but teachers of state-run schools reveal they do not have the bandwidth to conduct online tutorials. Due to the nation-wide lockdown, all schools have been shut but private board schools have started classes online.

In order to not waste the academic year of students and use this time during lockdown, the state education department directed all schools to shift to online education temporarily. But teachers of state schools reveal otherwise claiming some of them do not have access to internet, some do not know how to use online tools while others are not well equipped with online software’s.

Some of us do not have a computer or laptop at home let alone be internet services so how are we supposed to prepare digital lessons, revealed Jayanti Mala, a teacher of a Kurla school. Mala said, "I do not have a personal computer at home.