Coronavirus in Mumbai: No capacity for online classes; State schools

Mumbai: is ironic because the state education department has instructed all schools to start online classes, but teachers of state-run schools reveal they do not have the bandwidth to conduct online tutorials. Due to the nation-wide lockdown, all schools have been shut but private board schools have started classes online.
In order to not waste the academic year of students and use this time during lockdown, the state education department directed all schools to shift to online education temporarily. But teachers of state schools reveal otherwise claiming some of them do not have access to internet, some do not know how to use online tools while others are not well equipped with online software’s.
Some of us do not have a computer or laptop at home let alone be internet services so how are we supposed to prepare digital lessons, revealed Jayanti Mala, a teacher of a Kurla school. Mala said, "I do not have a personal computer at home.
Even if I want to, how am I supposed to prepare lessons for my students?" While, Khalid Qazi, a Science teacher of a Jogeshwari school, said, "I am trying to learn basic video editing software’s on my phone so that I can create some videos on scientific experiments and share it with my students through WhatsApp groups."
The state education department should conduct online tutorials for all teachers to create digital lessons, appeal Krishna Sethi, a former principal and educationist. Sethi said, "Instead of a computer, we should utilise our mobile phones to create digital lessons. We can record basic lessons and share it with students so that they can learn and study from home. The state should guide us instead of just directing all teachers to shift to online education."
