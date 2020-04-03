Mumbai Police uses 2011 World Cup victory to highlight India's fight against coronavirus

The Mumbai Police have drawn comparisons with India's 2011 World Cup win to highlight the importance of sitting at home as the country fights the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the police have posted two different photos of the match-winning shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years, with a tagline that read- "India, let's finish it off in style! #INDvCOVID2020 #TakingOnCorona."